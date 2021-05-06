Following a hiatus in 2020, Zoo Atlanta's Brew at the Zoo is back on tap with a few updates in place for 2021, including four chances to attend this summer.
Brew at the Zoo will take place with limited capacity May 27, June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required for all four days.
Back by popular demand are beer sampling from some of Atlanta’s favorite breweries; live music; free carousel and train rides; and evening animal viewing for guests ages 21 and up. All four 2021 events will take place exclusively on the Zoo’s outdoor pathways.
"Zoo Atlanta is thrilled to be able to host Brew at the Zoo again in 2021," director of communications Rachel Davis said. "This event has been a popular tradition in Atlanta for more than 12 years. Guests can look forward to many favorite aspects of the event they’ve come to love, with a few changes on board for 2021."
In addition to a limited attendance capacity for each event, masks will be required for all guests when not eating or drinking. Each event will have a timed ticketing system to limit the number of guests who are inside the Zoo at any given time. Hand sanitizing stations are also available throughout the Zoo.
Member tickets are $60 per person and $65 per person for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online at https://zooatlanta.org/event/brew-at-the-zoo/.
