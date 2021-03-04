Zoo Atlanta will host its first-ever 5K race with the inaugural Run Like Wild race April 24.
The run will take place around and through the Zoo, with opportunities for runners to spot African Savanna wildlife – including African lions, African elephants, and this year’s featured species, the southern white rhino – along their path.
All proceeds will support animal care, conservation, and education at Zoo Atlanta. Participants are encouraged to wear animal-inspired gear. The race begins at 7 a.m. on April 24 for ages 12 and up.
Registration for the 5K is $50 and includes complimentary Zoo Atlanta admission for the day, post-race food and drink, chip timing, a commemorative event T-shirt and a finisher’s medal.
Registration for the Little Stampede Family Walk and Kids’ Run, which begins at 8 a.m. for ages 2 to 11, is $20 and includes a children’s Run Like Wild T-shirt and a child’s general admission ticket to the Zoo. The child’s Zoo admission ticket will be valid for one year.
Capacity is limited for both events. An After Party and Vendor Expo will be hosted for race participants in the Zoo’s open-air Ford Pavilion. Due to capacity, only race participants may attend the After Party.
5K participants will be permitted to run the course without masks; however, masks will be required after the finish line for all participants.
Little Stampede participants will be required to wear masks while on Zoo grounds. To allow for social distancing on the course, the 5K will start in waves of 50 people every two minutes.
In addition to the 5K in the Zoo, the Run Like Wild Virtual Race, presented by PNC, is also available at $45. Registration includes an event T-shirt, a finisher’s medal and one admission ticket to Zoo Atlanta that is valid for one year. Runners may submit their times online on zooatlanta.org.
Advance registration is required and is open now on the Run Like Wild event page on zooatlanta.org. Registration closes on Tuesday, April 20.
