Zoo Atlanta is relaunching its Safari Camp Scholarship Program for Atlanta and Fulton students is need following a year long break thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, scholarships will be awarded for both the Spring Break Session and the Summer Session of Camp.
Originally launched in 2016 and offered in every consecutive year since with the exception of 2020, the program will provide a week of Safari Camp for 85 children ages 5 to 11 from Title I Schools in the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. The program is sponsored by The UPS Foundation.
“The opportunity to experience, make connections with, and learn about animals firsthand is an experience that has no substitute in our early lives, but these experiences are only broadly impactful if they are available to everyone,” Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King said. “We are grateful to our sponsor The UPS Foundation for enabling us to offer these resources to the children of our community for another year.”
Safari Camp: Spring Break Session runs April 5 through April 9, for campers ages 5 to 11. Safari Camp: Summer Session runs on weekdays from June 1 through July 30, for campers ages 4 to 14. The programs offer an immersive experience that builds lasting connections between campers and the natural world with Zoo tours, science-based explorations, animal encounters, educational games and more.
The scholarships will offer Safari Camp tuition for a weeklong session; daily lunch and snacks; and extended care options. To qualify, children must be current residents of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County and must attend a Title I School or qualify for the free or reduced lunch program at school.
Parents or guardians interested in applying should submit a completed application, available on zooatlanta.org. Applications must be accompanied by a letter of need from the guardian and a letter of interest from the child. Application materials may be submitted via email to education@zooatlanta.org or via regular mail to Zoo Atlanta Education; 800 Cherokee Avenue, S.E.; Atlanta, Georgia 30315.
The deadline to apply for the Spring Break Session is 5:30 p.m. on March 1. The deadline to apply for the Summer Session is 5:30 p.m. on May 10. Applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
