Yorkie shot in South Fulton home invasion

The South Fulton Police Department is looking for information on two men who broke into a South Fulton house and shot the homeowners' dog.
A Ring doorbell captured footage of two men in hoodies and gloves attempting to get into the house. The men try to cover or remove the camera, and when they find out the front door is locked, they kick in the door.
Police say the men shot the owners' Yorkie before leaving the house empty-handed.
The two suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The incident took place off Polar Fox Court and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or able to identify the suspects from the video are to contact Det. Guin at 470-809-7355.
