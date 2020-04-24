The Fulton County Board of Health has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater in the city of South Fulton.
Following Governor Brian Kemp’s push earlier this week for more testing opportunities, county officials worked with city leaders to quickly open the site, which can provide up to 400 drive-up tests a day. The county continues to operate its first testing site at the Aviation Community Cultural Center.
“Today, we’ve brought reliable testing to the City of South Fulton and Fulton County,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “We are proud to work with county leaders and health officials to ensure the safety of our residents by doing what is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Testing is available on a limited basis to healthcare workers and Fulton County residents who are or care for adults who are 60 years or older, care for people with weakened immune systems, live or work in large congregations of people or have serious or chronic medical conditions.
Residents must receive patient under investigation numbers and assigned appointment times before they can use the site. Both are available by calling the Fulton County Board of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at (404) 613-8150.
The hotline, which is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., also provides anyone feeling sick or who may have been exposed to the virus the option to speak to a nurse.
“Adequate and accurate testing is vital to mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” City Manager Odie Donald II said. “At this crucial time, we are focused on taking the necessary steps to bring much-needed testing services to our residents. We appreciate the continued partnership of Fulton County in delivering these services and encourage our residents to take full advantage of this new site.”
Testing is being offered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays at the amphitheater at 3025 Merk Road.
