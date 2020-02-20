Union City Police are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying anyone involved or present during a shooting at a party Feb. 16.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Union City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 7000 block of Apostle Road, Union City, in regards to a noise disturbance call.
Upon arrival, police say officers observed a chaotic scene multiple individuals running in the street and through yards. A series of gunshots heard just yards away from the officers marked patrol car.
Police say two victims, including a teenager, had been wounded from the gunfire. The victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Union City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in not only identifying anyone that was in attendance at the party but the identity of those that were shooting.
This remains an active and open investigation and cooperation from the public is of the utmost importance.
We ask anyone that may have had a child at the party or attended the party to please call or email Detective M. Miles at 770-515-7967 or via email at mmiles@unioncityga.org
