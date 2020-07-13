The Union City Police Department is seeking information from the public on four shootings that left three people dead and another injured July 10.
The shootings happened in the span of an hour and left detective combing the scenes and surveillance for clues. Police whereabouts of two persons of interest involved in two homicides July 10.
The first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Exxon gas station at 6687 Roosevelt Highway. Police say the victim, Cortez Miliam, died at the scene from his injuries.
Police are searching for Marcus "Blue" Bowles, who they say is a person of interest in Miliam's death.
At 3:46, officers were alerted of a second and third shooting down the road. According to police, one victim, identified as Byron Davis was transported to Grady Memorial where he died from his injuries. The second victim is hospitalized and in critical condition.
Police are searching for Calvin Woodard in connection with Davis' death.
The fourth shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lee Street and Roosevelt Highway. Police say a male died at the scene as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot to his head and torso.
Union City public information officer Jerome Turner said they are still investigating whether the shootings are connected.
"Our CID division is working diligently in reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witness as they unravel a lot of evidence," Turner said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G. Nelson at 770-515-7835 or gnelson@unioncityga.org.
