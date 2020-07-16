The Union City Police Department is searching for another suspect in Byron Davis' death July 10.
Police responded to multiple shooting scenes on the evening of Friday, July 10 that resulted in the deaths of Byron Davis and Cortez Miliam.
The Union City Police Department is seeking information from the public on four shootings th…
"We believe the person pictured in this video is responsible for the homicide of Byron Davis who was murdered on the evening of Friday, July 10, 2020," Union City public information officer Jerome Turner Jr. said.
Union City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division seeks the public’s assistance in the identifying the suspect.
"UCPD Criminal Investigations Division wants to bring justice to the family of Byron Davis and the identity of this subject is critical in achieving this objective," said Lt. P. Brooks, CID Commander.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 770-515-7835 or your local law enforcement agency.
For more information or tips on this Attempt to Identify please contact, Detective G. Nelson, at 770-515-7835 OR
