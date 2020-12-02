The Union City Police Department received a $48,106 grant from the Office of Highway Safety to promote safe driving and roadways.
The grant was awarded based upon the partnership with The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in helping to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities across the State of Georgia.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”
Public Information Officer Jerome Turner said the grant will primarily be used to promote highway safety education, including print and electronic media for safety campaigns.
"The biggest thing is just to educate, educate, educate so we hopefully won't have to enforce as much," Turner said.
Union City sees numerous accidents within their jurisdiction with the SR-138/I-85 corridor running directly through the city. A growing job market due to companies like Amazon have also increased the number of vehicles on the road.
“During these unprecedented times, it is remarkable to have the support of State and Federal authorities in realizing the need for traffic safety enforcement and education in Union City," Chief of Police Cassandra Jones said. "As our day-time population increases; it means more vehicles on the roads. In turn, we see increases in vehicle accidents and aggressive drivers. Taking a more proactive stance will ultimately save lives and reduce these issues."
The Union City Police Department is a full service law enforcement agency serving as the primary law enforcement agency for Union City, which serves around 22,000 residents.
As law enforcement partners in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and 100 Days of Summer HEAT the Union City Police Department will conduct year-round waves of high visibility patrols, concentrated patrols, and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.
The grant will continue through September of 2021.
