The Union City Police Department needs the public’s help with information about an armed robbery.
The crime occurred early on Oct. 11 at approximately 12:05 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 3800 Flat Shoals Road in Union City.
“The suspect was described as a small stature individual wearing an all black sweatshirt with white symbols on the chest and possibly being of Asian descent,” said Officer Jerome Turner Jr.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information in reference to this incident please notify Union City Police Department Det. M. West at 770-515-7839 or via email at mwest@unioncityga.org or Metro Atlanta Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.