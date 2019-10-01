Union City police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who stole a car with a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.
On Sept. 29 at about 5:30 p.m., Union City Police Department patrol units responded to a stolen vehicle call at Shell located at 5022 Roosevelt Highway in Union City. Upon the officers arrival, it was determined that a 1 year old male child was left in the unattended vehicle.
About two hours later, the vehicle and child were located at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport by Atlanta Police.
According to police, upon further investigation, it was determined that the father of the child, identified as 22-year-old Larry James, acted maliciously by leaving the vehicle unattended and going into the convenience store. Based upon his actions, he is being charged with Child Cruelty.
The Union City Police Department has identified the car-jacking suspect as 22-year-old Hasheim N. Edison. He is now wanted for Kidnapping and Theft by Taking-Auto.
Anyone with information can notify Union City Police Department Det. G Nelson at 770-515-7835 or via email at gnelson@unioncityga.org. Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect.
