Two men are recovering at Grady Hospital following a double shooting at Flat Shoals Road.
Union City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at the Texaco Gas Station at 4430 Flat Shoals Road in Union City around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 31.
When officers responded to the scene they found two men whom had suffered gunshot wounds. The pair was transported to Grady Hospital.
Union City's Criminal Investigation Division responded to scene to investigate the shooting.
According to police, there is no information available as to the subjects relationship with one another or how they sustained gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
