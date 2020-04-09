The city of Tucker is getting a new 22,000-square-foot city hall.
The new facility will be at 1975 Lakeside Parkway and will serve as Tucker’s City Hall and general administration services in a consolidated and updated setting.
“The new space will provide the City with consolidated, functional space where City staff will be able to provide enhanced customer service to the residents and business owners using City services,” Tucker City Manager Tami Hanlin said.
Tucker has been in its existing, 4,860-square-foot building for nearly four years before incorporating. City hall's move to the new site will provide a variety of functions in a single location, with plenty of parking, improved security and easy accessibility. The space will include modernized design aspects that also reflect City of Tucker’s traditional and industrial roots, incorporating a railroad theme to serve as a reminder of the City’s growth.
Construction of the space begins mid-April of 2020, with business operations projected to begin at the end of June. Cresa’s Managing Principal, Billy Hobbs, represented City of Tucker in this transaction. Sam Peng of Cresa’s Project Management team guided City of Tucker through design, furniture selection, site evaluation, and preliminary budget for construction.
“Cresa has provided the City with a team of experienced professionals to guide us through this complex process," Hanlin said. "We are confident that the City has identified the most cost effective, functional space in Tucker with the help of Cresa’s expertise."
