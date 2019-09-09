Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announces the beginning of trial, in Fulton County Superior Court, in the armed robbery case against 16-year-old De'Quandre Weaver, 18-year-old Tyyneefah Wells, and 15-year-old Anthony Cleveland.
On July 6, 2017, 16-year-old Tyyneefah Wells called Marco’s Pizza in College Park for a delivery to an abandoned home along Smoke Ridge Drive. When the driver, 20-year-old King Melton arrived, he was attacked by Wells and 14-year-old De’Quandre Weaver. Melton tried to get away from the teens as they attempted to steal his car at gunpoint, but he was shot once in the arm, hip, and penis. Melton was critically injured but still managed to escape in his vehicle while the teens fled the scene. The following day, on July 7, 2017, Wells called Papa John’s Pizza for a delivery to a home along Buckhurst trail. When the driver, 31-year-old Felicia Evans arrived, a gun was pressed to the back of her head. Wells, Weaver, and 13-year-old Anthony Cleveland punched Evans in the face, stole her wallet, and fled in her vehicle. The teens were later arrested when police located the stolen car. Wells, Weaver, and Cleveland are all members of a prominent Atlanta street gang in South Fulton County.
Jury selection in the trial will begin this week.
