The College Park Skyhawks, the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced that single-game tickets for the team’s 24 home games are available now on Ticketmaster, with select tickets starting as low as $10 a game.
“The city of College Park and all of south Atlanta has been so welcoming to the Skyhawks and we’re excited to give fans the opportunity to buy their seats for what will be an affordable and family-friendly sports experience,” said Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Our season is right around the corner and we can’t wait to get started.”
Fourteen of the Skyhawks 24 games will be played on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays. The Skyhawks tip off at home for the first time on Nov. 21, taking on the Delaware Blue Coats in a 7 p.m. start. The Skyhawks will be home for the Thanksgiving holiday, with a back-to-back set against the Canton Charge. College Park will host students from around the area on Feb. 11, hosting the Wisconsin Herd in an 11 a.m. start for a School Day game.
Games scheduled for Monday-Friday start at 7 p.m., while Saturday games begin at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday contests start at 2 p.m. All home games will be played at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, a brand-new, state-of-the-art arena that seats 3,500 people and is located minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Georgia International Convention Center.
Those interested in purchasing single-game tickets or Season-Ticket Memberships can email info@cpskyhawks.com. For more information on the Skyhawks upcoming season and to register for updates, please visit CPSkyhawks.com. Stay up to date on team news by following @CPSkyhawks on Twitter and Instagram.
