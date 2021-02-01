Three teenagers were injured during a shooting near Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point, police say.
At around 10 p.m. Jan. 30, East Point Police responded to a call regarding a possible shooting. Police say a young woman had been shot in the foot and two more teens were found with gunshot wounds several feet away from her.
Two of the victims were 15 years old and the other was 13 years old.
According to police, witnesses say a Black male wearing a black hoodie began randomly shooting into a crowd of people outside of American Deli. The witness said he and the teenagers ran away from the shooter and that was when the three teens were shot.
All three teens were taken to Grady.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact East Point Police at 404-761-2177.
