East Point Police have arrested three men in connection with vehicle fires and vandalism.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, a joint operation was conducted and John Wesley Wade, 33, Ellie Melvin Britt, 39, and Vida Jones, 18, were arrested. Police say they are facing several local and federal charges related to the fires.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, two East Point city vehicles were vandalized and burned on McGee Way in East Point.
Police say a brick was thrown through one of the vehicles’ windows and a handwritten note was found on the ground referencing political rhetoric. Video from the area shows two males walking towards and then running away from the area where the vehicles were burned.
The East Point Police Department Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into the incident. During the investigation information was received that tied the below listed suspects to other recent fires in the metropolitan Atlanta. Immediately The East Point Police Department, The Marta Police Department, The Atlanta Police Department, FBI, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, The Atlanta Fire Department, The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office began an extensive investigation involving the fires.
