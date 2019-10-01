A man who shot his ex-girlfriend and then hid her in his mother’s house for more than 30 days has received a 30 year sentence.
Nicole Gordon, 42, survived being shot in the head by Jerrontae Cain, 39, and did not receive medical treatment until a month later.
Gordon was transported to Atlanta Medical Center by a friend on June 25, 2017, following more than a month of severe headaches, memory loss, and trouble communicating. During an exam, doctors discovered a bullet lodged in the rear of Gordon’s skull. Atlanta Medical Center staff alerted the Atlanta Police Department and investigators responded to the hospital.
During a conversation with police, the victim could not recall being shot, but she did remember an argument she had with her ex-boyfriend a month earlier. Gordon said during the altercation, the driver’s side window of her vehicle broke and crashed down upon her face. Gordon said at that point she lost consciousness. Gordon briefly regained consciousness shortly after and realized she was in Cain’s vehicle. Gordon said the two eventually ended up at the defendant’s mother’s home where they treated her for what she thought was a wound caused by the impact of the broken glass upon her head. At no point during the month between the fight with Cain and her eventual visit to Atlanta Medical Center did Gordon receive any professional care. Doctors determined that the bullet inside Gordon’s skull will have to remain as any attempt to remove the projectile could kill her.
After interviewing Gordon, Atlanta Police spoke to Cain who stated he was present the night of the incident but claimed the victim crashed her vehicle into a tree which caused the glass to break upon her head. The crime scene proved to be inconsistent with Cain’s explanation, and doctors determined that the injuries Gordon suffered were consistent with being shot in the head.
Arrest warrants were issued for Cain in 2017, and FBI agents finally brought the defendant into custody in January of 2019 following a two-hour standoff. A Crime Stoppers tip led the agents to the home in College Park where Cain hid in the attic until he surrendered.
During trial, friends of the victim testified that Cain had abused Gordon in the past. They said the victim had bruises and black eyes on several different occasions. Cain has 13 prior arrests and one prior conviction for Sexual Battery in 2010. Cain also has an open case in Fulton County Superior Court for Burglary in the First Degree.
For his attack on Gordon, Cain was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and more. He will have to serve at least 25 years in prison and may serve the last five years of his 30 sentence on probation.
