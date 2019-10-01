South Fulton juniors and seniors looking for career opportunities after graduation can attend the upcoming 2019 Aero Atlanta Career Expo.
Despite the name, the career expo is not exclusively aero-related – a variety of different businesses, corporations and companies will be on hand with information.
Hosted by Aerotropolis Atlanta, the free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Georgia International Convention Center located at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.
According to officials, participants can expect direct access to valuable career opportunities. Aerotropolis Atlanta works with its partners to coordinate economic, education, and workforce development in the communities close to and surrounding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The expo is designed to support the educational aspirations of south Fulton County and Clayton County students.
Businesses interested in participating in the expo and those seeking more information can visit www.aeroatl.org.
