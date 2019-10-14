WorkSource Metro Atlanta has launched www.atlworks.org, a website designed to provide a streamlined and seamless way for job-seekers and employers to navigate the resources available through the region’s WorkSource agencies.
Job-seekers can learn about WorkSource resources including job-readiness workshops, career training opportunities, and job application assistance. Visitors can also find contact information for their local Career Resource Center. By filling out a form, users are able to begin an in-depth evaluation process led by a personal career counselor that is assigned to them.
Employers visiting the site can learn about services designed to help businesses hire, train, and upgrade their workforces, such as identifying and screening potential new hires, training existing workers for new demands, and providing 50% or more in salary reimbursement for on-the-job training.
“The tagline for www.atlworks.org is ‘we’re improving the workforce,’ and that’s a terrific way to
explain what the region’s WorkSource agencies are striving toward every day,” said Rob
LeBeau, Director of the Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board and Manager of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Workforce Solutions Group. “This website makes it easy to understand all the programs and services that are available, for free, to people looking to improve their careers and to businesses aiming to improve their work forces. The website makes all of that information available with a few simple clicks.”
WorkSource is a free, federally funded program that helps put people to work. WorkSource Metro Atlanta includes five workforce development boards in the Atlanta region: WorkSource Fulton, WorkSource DeKalb, WorkSource Cobb, WorkSource Atlanta, and WorkSource Atlanta Regional.
WorkSource Atlanta Regional is managed by the Atlanta Regional Commission and provides services to Cherokee, Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.
Learn more at www.altworks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.