A new mobile app designed to offer a convenient way for residents to report issues and connect with officials is coming to Union City.
UC Connect will launch January 16 on the App Store and the Google Play Store and is described as a mobile reporting app that will improve the quality of service for Union City’s 21,000 residents, according to officials.
Powered by SeeClickFix, the app will serve as the preferred way to report illegal dumping, potholes, graffiti, and other non-emergency related issues.
Residents will be able to report quality of life issues directly with their smartphone as well as upload photos, videos, and specific descriptions – valuable information needed to expedite tasks to appropriate departmental groups. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform will provide administrators with a centralized issue management system to manage reports from start to finish. With the assistance of this new application, city leaders can make informed decisions, detect themes in developmental needs and report on progress to its community and constituents, stated officials.
In conjunction with the launch of the app, a free training class will be held January 16 at the Gathering Place, located at 6280 Bryant Street in Union City from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this class is to highlight the application’s features as well as to provide a walkthrough on how to report an issue and track the progress.
Union City Mayor Vince Williams said the app will be a useful tool to make the city more responsive to everyone.
“Technological excellence is no longer a choice, it’s a necessity. We’ve entered the digital age and must meet residents and business owners where they are and fast,” he said.
For more information, visit www.unioncityga.org.
