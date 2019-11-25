Five schools in the south Fulton area made the improvements necessary to exit the lowest 5% of schools or CSI-low graduation rate status and/or to exit TSI status, recent data shows.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2019-20 lists of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools, along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status. From 2018 to 2019, 47 schools made the necessary improvements to exit CSI-lowest 5% status, CSI-low graduation rate status, or TSI status.
According to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), the criteria for CSI schools is as follows:
• The lowest performing 5% of Title I schools in the state when ranked based on their three-year CCRPI average
• High schools (Title I or non-Title I) with a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate less than or equal to 67%
In south Fulton County, three schools in East Point, including Parklane Elementary, Paul D. West Middle and Woodland Middle, along with Feldwood Elementary in College Park and S.L. Lewis Elementary in Atlanta, exited the CSI-lowest 5% status.
According to officials, Fulton County has strategically aligned resources, personnel, and professional learning to support the specific needs of its CSI- and TSI-identified schools, in an ongoing and proactive approach to school improvement. The district has worked with GaDOE and with Metro RESA to ensure consistent monitoring of implementation data at the district, school, and classroom levels, attention to both academics and school climate, and proactive planning for success.
Three schools in the south Fulton area still remain on the lowest 5% list and they are all in College Park. Those schools are College Park Elementary, McClarin Success Academy High and Skyview High.
In addition, the department has also released the annual list of Title I Distinguished and Reward schools. Distinguished schools are eligible to apply for the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program award sponsored by the National Association of ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Act) State Program Administrators. Two schools from each state are selected for this award.
According to the GaDOE, Distinguished schools meet the following criteria:
• Title I schools only
• When ranked according to their most recent CCRPI single score, are among the highest performing schools that represent 5% of all Title I schoolwide schools and 5% of all Title I Targeted Assistance schools eligible for identification
• Schools identified for CSI or TSI support are not eligible
This year’s distinguished schools in south Fulton County include Kipp South Fulton Academy in East Point and Woodland Elementary School in Atlanta.
The criteria for Reward schools is as follows:
• Title I schools only
• When ranked according to their rate of CCRPI single score improvement to 100* from the previous year to the current year, are among the greatest improving schools that represent 5% of all Title I Schoolwide schools and 5% of all Title I Targeted Assistance schools eligible for identification AND do not have greater than 50% red achievement flags for ED, EL and SWD subgroups across all grade bands
• Schools identified for CSI or TSI support and schools identified as Title I Distinguished Schools are not eligible
This year’s reward schools in south Fulton County include Evoline C. West Elementary in Fairburn, Hapeville Charter Middle in Hapeville, Palmetto Elementary in Palmetto and Sandtown Middle in Atlanta.
For more information and a full list of schools, visit www.gadoe.org.
