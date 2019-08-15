Kyle C. Sims, Herman A. Fields, and Peter Armour have been indicted for selling illegal guns and drugs out of a store in Riverdale. Sims and Armour were charged with possessing a machinegun, which they sold for $1,250 in cash. Sims and Fields were charged with conspiring to distribute marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax. Sims was also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
“Illegal possession and sales of firearms goes hand in hand with drug trafficking and violence,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “In this case, law enforcement quickly put an end to the defendants’ illicit business.”
“The defendants in this case showed no regard for the safety of the Riverdale community,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta. “The illegal sale of firearms endangers everyone and we will continue to identify, investigate and arrest those individuals who choose to go down this path.”
“The City of South Fulton is pleased to get these violent criminals off our city streets. We would like thank the ATF and US Attorney’s Office for their partnership in helping us to achieve our ultimate goal of crime reduction,” said Keith Meadows, South Fulton Chief of Police.
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the indictment, and other information presented in court, Sims and Fields allegedly worked together to sell a variety of guns and drugs out of a T-shirt printing shop. Through undercover operations in the spring and summer of 2019, the ATF bought marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and Xanax from Sims and Fields.
Using connections with various individuals, Sims also offered his customers a wide range of firearms for cash, with no questions asked, no ID check, and without the paperwork required for a legal gun purchase. Through the same undercover operations, the ATF allegedly purchased 9mm pistols and a machinegun at the storefront.
Both Kyle C. Sims, a/k/a K-Rock, 33, of Fayetteville, and Herman A. Fields, a/k/a Tip, 38, of Riverdale, have been previously convicted of felony drug offenses. Both Sims and Fields were charged with conspiring to distribute marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and alprazolam (Xanax).
Sims and Peter Armour, a/k/a Petey, 24, of Riverdale, were charged with possessing a machinegun. The machinegun was a Norinco, MAK-90 Sporter (7.62 x 39mm caliber), with the shoulder stock removed. Allegedly, Armour, with assistance from Sims, sold the machinegun and a high capacity magazine on May 16, 2019 for $1,250 in cash. Under federal law, the term “machinegun” includes any weapon which automatically shoots more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.
Sims was additionally charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Those charges relate to 9mm pistols that Sims allegedly sold in April and May, 2019. Sims also has two prior felony convictions for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
Sims is a registered sex offender, and was on probation at the time of the criminal conduct alleged in the indictment. Sims was arrested on May 31, 2019. On August 6, 2019, a federal magistrate judge entered a detention order holding Sims pending further proceedings in this case.
Herman Antonio Fields, a/k/a “Tip” is currently a fugitive. Individuals with information about the whereabouts of Fields should call the ATF or the U.S. Marshal Service with information. Tips may be submitted anonymously to the U.S. Marshal Service via mobile phone through the USMS Tips app, or on the world wide web at https://www.p3tips.com/USMS.aspx.
Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.
This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the South Fulton Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alana R. Black is prosecuting the case.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta recommends parents and children learn about the dangers of drugs at www.justthinktwice.gov.
