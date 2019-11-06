The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, have named Emory Healthcare as the official team health care provider. The new partnership provides the College Park Skyhawks with comprehensive medical care, including access to physicians and athletic trainers at the Emory Sports Medicine Center and within the Emory Healthcare network.
"Continuing to work with Emory Healthcare and beginning this new partnership ensures that our new G League team, the College Park Skyhawks, and our players, will have the best preventative and post-injury care available," said Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin.
Emory sports medicine physicians have extensive experience providing evaluation and treatment of sports-related injuries for athletes of all ages, at all levels, in all sports, according to officials. In 2018, Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Hawks solidified their long-term partnership by developing a 90,000-square-foot complex in Brookhaven that integrated the Hawks' front office and practice facility with Emory's entire sports medicine division. The state-of-the-art facility was the first NBA training site that is co-located by a sports medicine center that offers players immediate treatment.
"Our alliance with the Atlanta Hawks has continued to strengthen over the years," said Scott D. Boden, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedics in Emory University School of Medicine and director of the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center. "Whether it is injury prevention or innovative treatments, our expert sports medicine team is dedicated to helping the College Park Skyhawks athletes stay active, heal and return to their games in a safe, efficient way."
The Skyhawks begin their inaugural season on Nov. 8, as they take on the Erie BayHawks on the road. The team will defend its home floor for the first time on Nov. 21, playing host to the Delaware Blue Coats in a 7 p.m. tip off at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. For more information on the Skyhawks upcoming season and to register for updates, visit www.CPSkyhawks.com.
