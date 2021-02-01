St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has opened its Charitable Community Pharmacy to help provide medications to Georgians in need.
Located off Chamblee Tucker Road, the community pharmacy will provide prescription medications and wellness education for Georgians in need by providing prescribed maintenance medications to low-income individuals.
The new SVdP Georgia Community Pharmacy is a volunteer driven pharmacy with the mission to help provide maintenance medications for individuals who are unable to afford them. The pharmacy is staffed with a part-time pharmacist who is assisted by volunteer pharmacists who screen clients for eligibility, make referrals, stock shelves and help ship medications to clients.
“Our charitable pharmacy fills a critical need for medication access for Georgians who are struggling to afford life-saving prescription drugs,” SVdP Georgia CEO Pat McNulty said. "Georgians wanting service do not have to be poor by federal poverty standards to get help from the pharmacy. We hope to serve many individuals in need of medication to continue taking care of our neighbors.”
The SVdP Georgia Community Pharmacy will provide maintenance medications to address conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular, mental health and chronic conditions such as asthma and COPD.
“Many of our neighbors are making the hard choice between paying for their medication and paying their rent," Chief Programs Officer Nicole Harris said. "This pharmacy will help allow income to be used for other necessities, while keeping them safe and healthy."
Once a patient is referred to the pharmacy, the volunteer pharmacist will check to make sure they are eligible for service. Eligibility is determined based on income and expenses. The SVdP Georgia Community Pharmacy will serve eligible patients with an income no greater than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and uninsured individuals 18+ that live within the State of Georgia; as well as individuals with a valid prescription(s) for the medication needed.
Generous members of the community, as well as local medical and pharmaceutical communities, provide critical support for this program. To make a donation towards the SVdP Georgia Community Pharmacy, please visit www.svdpgeorgia.org/donate.
Applicants can obtain additional information about eligibility requirements by visiting the St. Vincent de Paul Georgia Community Pharmacy website at www.svdpgeorgia.org/pharmacy.
The pharmacy is at 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341.
