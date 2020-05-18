Landmark Christian School has found its new varsity boys’ basketball coach.
In a May 18 news release, the school announced it has hired Brandon Cerezola to replace Chip McAllister.
“I can’t say enough about how talented and extraordinary Brandon Cerezola is,” Landmark Director of Basketball Lady Hardmon Grooms said in the release. “He is young with an old-school approach to the game. He teaches the game the right way because the fundamentals matter to him. Coach Cerezola is a true student of the game and I know he will go above and beyond to make this program successful.”
Cerezola, a Georgia native and graduate of Arlington Christian School in Peachtree City, has seen coaching success in a short period.
After a year as a graduate assistant coach at his alma mater, Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia, Cerezola became one of the youngest head coaches at the collegiate level, at age 23, to guide the program at Hiwassee College in Madison, Tennessee.
He led the Tigers to a 22-5 record, the most wins in the school’s 170-year history, and the team received an at-large bid to the National Christian College Athletic Association’s postseason tournament.
Cerezola then coached at Schreiner University, a NCAA Division III program in Kerrville, Texas, where he also served as the sports information director.
“We are excited to welcome Brandon back home to coach Landmark Christian basketball,” Athletic Director Mark Caulfield said in the release. “His enthusiasm, passionate faith and success as a basketball player from high school through his college career and as a college coach make him such an amazing hire for our student-athletes at Landmark Christian.”
Cerezola said he’s excited to return to Georgia.
“I’m thankful God allowed my path to cross with Landmark Christian School, and I look forward to seeing His plans unfold through our basketball program,” he said in the release. “I also want to thank Landmark’s leadership for entrusting me with this program.
“I believe this is what God has called me to do, giving back to the game I love and learned so much from. Our program will play hard and with passion, and we will enjoy playing this game together. I’m excited about helping take this program to the next level.”
Cerezola will begin his duties in August to prepare for basketball season and will serve as Landmark’s sports information director.
