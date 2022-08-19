The 2022-23 Georgia State men's basketball season will be one of firsts as the Panthers play their first season under new head coach Jonas Hayes while moving into the new GSU Convocation Center.
Highlights of Georgia State's 2022-23 schedule at the GSU Convocation Center include the inaugural regular-season game and debut for Hayes on Nov. 7, a visit from Georgia Tech on Nov. 12, the Sun Belt Conference opener vs. James Madison on Dec. 29, and the annual rivalry game against Georgia Southern on Feb. 2.
The Panthers' road slate features non-conference games at Auburn (Dec. 14) and Northeastern (Dec. 4) and Sun Belt trips to Louisiana (Jan. 7) and Georgia Southern (Jan. 21).
Season tickets for the inaugural season at the Convocation Center are on sale now by visiting GeorgiaStateSports.com/ConvocationCenter or calling 404-413-4020 for more information.
Information on single-game tickets will be available in October.
After an exhibition game against Morehouse on Oct. 31, the Georgia State men's and women's basketball programs will play the first regular-season games at the GSU Convocation Center with a doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 7.
The women take on Agnes Scott, followed by the men facing Coastal Georgia in what will also mark the debut for Hayes, the Atlanta native who was named the Panthers' head coach in April, shortly after leading Xavier to the 2022 NIT Championship.
Just five days later, the Panthers host Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the first home game against the Yellow Jackets since Dec. 5, 2007 and just the third ever.
The teams are meeting for the third straight year after splitting back-to-back overtime games at Tech, including Georgia State's 123-120, quadruple-overtime win on Nov. 25, 2020.
Georgia State hosts a multi-team event the weekend of Nov. 18-20 as the Panthers face Eastern Kentucky, Texas A&M Commerce and UNC Asheville in the three-day round-robin featuring two games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Other non-conference home games include in-state rival Mercer (Nov. 15), Belmont (Nov. 27) and Rhode Island (Dec. 18).
Including the exhibition game, the Panthers will play a total of 20 home dates at the GSU Convocation Center.
The Panthers' first road game will be a trip to former Colonial Athletic Association rival Northeastern on Dec. 4, followed by the Dec. 14 game at Auburn.
Georgia State opens Sun Belt Conference play in late December, hosting Sun Belt newcomer James Madison on Thursday, Dec. 29 and then South Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 31 to kick off the 18-game conference slate.
The Panthers' Sun Belt schedule consists of home-and-home with Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion, as well as home games against Troy, South Alabama and Southern Miss and road trips to Louisiana, ULM and Arkansas State. The Panthers will not face Texas State.
The regular season concludes in late February with a Friday night contest at James Madison, and then the Sun Belt Conference Championship will be conducted Feb. 28-March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.
