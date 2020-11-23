082620_MNS_FB_St_Pius_006 Mason Benefield

St. Pius X running back Mason Benefield tries to stiff-arm Woodward defensive back Ambe Caldwell during their state Class 4A playoff game in 2019.

 Special – Carol Pajer / Liddell Photos

Following a regular season marked by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, five south Fulton schools have advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs.

Langston Hughes, Westlake, Creekside, Woodward and Landmark Christian all punched their tickets to the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.

In Class 6A, Langston Hughes (9-1) hosts Northside (Warner Robins) in the first round, with the victor meeting the Grovetown-Glynn Academy winner in the second round. Westlake (8-1) hosts Houston County in the first round, with the winner facing the Lakeside (Evans)-Richmond Hill victor in the second round.

In Class 5A, Creekside (6-2) hosts Harris County in the first round, with the winner battling the Dutchtown-Ware County victor in the second round. Woodward (6-4) hosts Whitewater in the first round, with the victor facing the winner of the Union Grove-Warner Robins game in the second round.

In Class A Private, Landmark Christian visits Calvary Day in the first round, with the winner playing the Heritage (Newnan)-First Presbyterian victor in the second round.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.