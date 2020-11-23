Following a regular season marked by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, five south Fulton schools have advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs.
Langston Hughes, Westlake, Creekside, Woodward and Landmark Christian all punched their tickets to the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 6A, Langston Hughes (9-1) hosts Northside (Warner Robins) in the first round, with the victor meeting the Grovetown-Glynn Academy winner in the second round. Westlake (8-1) hosts Houston County in the first round, with the winner facing the Lakeside (Evans)-Richmond Hill victor in the second round.
In Class 5A, Creekside (6-2) hosts Harris County in the first round, with the winner battling the Dutchtown-Ware County victor in the second round. Woodward (6-4) hosts Whitewater in the first round, with the victor facing the winner of the Union Grove-Warner Robins game in the second round.
In Class A Private, Landmark Christian visits Calvary Day in the first round, with the winner playing the Heritage (Newnan)-First Presbyterian victor in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.