Coming off the first playoff appearance in franchise history, the College Park Skyhawks unveiled its 50-game schedule for 2022-23 campaign, the team’s third season in the NBA G League.
The Skyhawks schedule will open with a weekend series against Long Island, NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., followed by a rematch on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
The team will also host NBA G League Ignite for a home regular season series on March 8 and 9, with both games at 7 p.m.
The Skyhawks announced the schedule on social media with the help of local College Park businesses and attractions, including Brake Pad, Corner Grill, Kupcakerie, College Park Shoe Repair, Ignite Resource Center, The Breakfast Boys, and the College Park Mural.
“Coming off of our first full season in 2021-22, we are eager to get back out to College Park and be in front of the fans,” Janice Koon, Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring the future stars of the NBA to College Park.”
The Skyhawks’ seven theme games for the upcoming season, as well as the two games against NBA G League Ignite, are listed below:
♦ Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets (Home Opener)
♦ Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. vs. Westchester Knicks (Military Appreciation Night)
♦ Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. vs. Maine Celtics (Kids Night)
January 14 & 16, 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. vs. Capital City Go-Go (Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend)♦
♦ Saturday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets (Celebrating Black History)
♦ Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm (Esports Night)
♦ Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m. vs. NBA G League Ignite
♦ Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m. vs. NBA G League Ignite
♦ Saturday, March 18, 6:30 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Gold (Fan Appreciation Night)
College Park enters the season led by second-year Head Coach Steve Gansey, who guided the team to a 20-13 regular season record and the playoffs.
The Skyhawks went on a team-record 11-game win streak to close out the regular season and secure a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs.
“We can’t wait to build off the great momentum that we had at the end of last season,” Skyhawks General Manager Tori Miller said in a statement. “To make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history was a major accomplishment, and I know Coach Gansey and his staff are hungry to make new history this season.”
Following the same format as last season, the NBA G League will crown two champions at separate points this year to complement the fluidity of rosters and fluctuation of players during the season. The NBA G League season will consist of two parts: an 18-game Showcase Cup to begin the season; and a 32-game regular season in advance of the traditional NBA G League Playoffs.
