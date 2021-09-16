The College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, unveiled a 50-game schedule for 2021-22, marking their first regular-season action since March 11, 2020 and their first home game since Feb. 29, 2020.
The Skyhawks will welcome fans back to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Friday, Nov. 5, when the club hosts the Maine Celtics at 7 p.m. ET in the first of seven scheduled theme games this season.
“We are beyond excited to return to action and welcome our fans back into the building this season,” Janice Koon, Vice President of G League Operations and 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, the Atlanta metropolitan area is on fire for basketball, and we can’t wait for our passionate fans to cheer us on in person.”
The Skyhawks’ seven theme games for the upcoming season feature ticket bundles, which begin at $15 and include a seat for the contest as well as a team-branded hat and water bottle. Tickets are on sale now at cpskyhawks.gleague.nba.com/schedule.
The Skyhawks enter the season with a new coaching staff led by Head Coach Steve Gansey, who was head coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League from 2015-20, where he recorded a 123-120 mark and became the club’s all-time wins leader. Highlighting the roster are two players on two-way contracts with the Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, a former Mr. Georgia Basketball and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year at McEachern High School in Powder Springs; and Skylar Mays, a second-year professional who saw action in 33 games for the Hawks during the 2020-21 regular season.
“After more than a year away from our fans in College Park, our players, coaches and staff are enthusiastic about returning to competitive action,” Skyhawks General Manager Tori Miller said in a statement. “Coach Gansey and his staff are diligently preparing to lead our team to the next level on the court.”
