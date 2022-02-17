The South Fulton Swordfish, an all African-American swim team, has 12 swimmers that have qualified to compete at the State Games of America.
The State Games of America is a biennial Olympic-style event featuring competition between State Games medal winners from across the nation. There will be over 30 sports being represented.
This year’s event will be held in Des Moines, Iowa July 27-31.
The South Fulton Swordfish was established in 1999 by Mr. Elisha “Reno” Bashir. The team is a year-round competitive swim team offering professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities.
The goal of the team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor. Over the years, Coach Reno and his staff have coached hundreds of swimmers.
Currently the team has 25 swimmers ranging from elementary to high school. Most recently, the team has had two major accomplishments. First of all, four of their 10 and under girls have qualified to compete in the 10 & Under State Meet at Georgia Tech February 25-27, 2022. Secondly, the Georgia Local Swimming Committee has named Coach Reno Bashir and the South Fulton Swordfish the Georgia Swimming Diversity Club of the Year.
These accomplishments show that swimming is a viable sport for the Black community. However, there is a significant under-representation of minorities competitively swimming in America. Simone Manuel was the only African American to compete in the most recent summer Olympics for Team USA. One reason is due to the continued lack of access to aquatic centers.
In South Fulton, there is one pool at Welcome All Park, which is scheduled to be closed for renovations for several months. The team has no facility to train in for the State Games of America or for any other meets scheduled between now and July.
Local high schools and private schools that have swim teams also face a lack of training facilities. Football fields, basketball and tennis courts can easily be found, but aquatic centers are few and far between. Many businesses come to the Atlanta area because of the financial incentives and to bring money to the local economy. Such corporations can contribute a percentage of their tax break funds back to the community to build a natatorium for the youth of South Fulton.
