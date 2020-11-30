Four of the five south Fulton County schools in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs advanced to the second round.
In the first round, Langston Hughes, Westlake, Creekside and Woodward all won their games Nov. 27, but Landmark Christian had to forfeit its contest at Savannah’s Calvary Day after one War Eagle player tested positive for COVID-19.
"Due to a COVID positive case on our team, Landmark had to forfeit their first-round game in the playoffs," said Brandon Cerezola, the school's athletic department spokesman. "We are very disappointed for our players and coaches but are also thankful we were able to complete a regular season."
The second-round games will be played Dec 4 and 5, with the quarterfinals Dec. 11 and 12. Results of the second-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 6A, Langston Hughes (9-2) blanked Northside (Warner Robins) 27-0 in the first round. RB Jamarion Harris paced the Panthers’ offense with 18 carries for 104 yards. LB Kaleb Raston led the defense with 14 tackles, including one for a loss.
Langston Hughes will visit Glynn Academy in the second round, with the winner facing the Cambridge-Buford victor in the quarterfinals.
Westlake (9-1) handled Houston County 42-10 in the first round. QB R.J. Johnson led the Lions, completing 14 of 15 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns and 26 more yards rushing and another score. His favorite target was WR Leo Blackburn Jr., who had six catches for 197 yards and two TDs. WR Nate Wiggins had a team-high 71 yards rushing and another 78 receiving.
Westlake will host Richmond Hill in the second round, with the winner facing the Dacula-Allatoona victor in the quarterfinals.
In Class 5A, Creekside (7-2) beat Harris County 47-28 in the first round. QB Nyqua Lett was 13-for-18 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown, and RB Jamond Lee had 22 rushes for 102 yards and three scores to lead the Seminoles on offense. LBs LeNorris Robinson and Vincent Hill and SS Roderick McCrary each had 10 tackles to pace the defense.
Creekside will host Ware County in the second round, with the victor playing the Cartersville-St. Pius X winner in the quarterfinals.
Woodward (7-4) walloped Whitewater 35-14 in the first round. QB Banks Snellings was 18-for-27 passing for 178 yards, and RB Damari Alston ran 26 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead the War Eagles’ offense. The defense was paced by LB Errington Truesdell, who had nine tackles.
Woodward will visit Warner Robins in the second round, with the winner meeting the Decatur-Blessed Trinity victor in the quarterfinals.
