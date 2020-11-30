Atlanta, GA (30320)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%.