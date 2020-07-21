The City of South Fulton is hosting a back to school school supplies drive for students July 25.
As students and teachers prepare to return to school virtually, there is still a need for school supplies; even if they will learn from the comfort of their homes. Council member Helen Zenobia Willis is continuing her effort to provide supplies for children in South Fulton at Welcome All Park on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The back-to-school event is in partnership with Radio One Atlanta and other event sponsors. Due to the pandemic, South Fulton families will receive school supplies packed inside of their cars, instead of backpacks this year.
“Students will receive a school supply kit containing pens, pencils, notebook paper, a pocket folder, and other essential school items," Willis said. “We are partnering with Radio One to make sure families get the support they need as they get ready to return to school.”
“We want to distribute the school supplies safely,” deputy director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Chapin Payne said. “For the safety of our residents and staff, we are requiring families to stay within their vehicles; as our volunteers work to fill their trunk with items they need for the upcoming school year. It will help us limit contact as we all work to prevent the spread of coronavirus."
Volunteers will only distribute supplies to a parent or guardian if their children are inside of their vehicle. Families will also get the chance to register to vote, receive census information and hand sanitizer, while supplies last.
