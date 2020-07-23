The City of South Fulton is growing in a new way as it launches South Fulton Grows, an initiative aimed at ensuring residents have enough to eat.
City volunteers will gather on July 30, to distribute around 200 free grow box kits – complete with lumber, soil and seeds – that will allow residents to raise their own vegetables. Also in the works is a community garden that will further supplement produce needs.
“As we strive to provide world-class service to residents, we’ve identified a creative solution that will address food insecurities and food deserts,” deputy director of community development and regulatory affairs Christina Cummings said. “Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made these issues more prevalent. We want to help residents overcome them, while learning how to grow some of their own food.”
Born out of a partnership between the city manager’s office and Miller City Farms of South Fulton, the grow boxes project will provide residents with the lumber needed to build 4-foot-by-four-foot boxes. All materials are being donated by the city.
Representatives of Miller City Farms will provide instruction on planting and growing vegetables. With a retail value of about $150, each kit will include all the resources needed to plant a mini-garden capable of feeding a family of three.
“The grow boxes teach people to grow their own produce, building a level of self-sufficiency,” deputy director of parks, recreation and cultural affairs Chapin Payne said. “As a society, we largely have forgotten how to grow our own food. South Fulton Grows is bringing back that skill and helping residents empower themselves.”
While details are being worked out on the community garden proposal, the project is the brainchild of David Manuel. Manuel has secured a grant to establish and maintain the garden, which the city will host it on land at one of its parks.
South Fulton Grows extends efforts by the city to help provide food for residents during the pandemic. Each week in May and June, city leaders and volunteers partnered with the Atlanta Food Bank and other sponsors for feeding the City of South Fulton. The food distributions, which are set to resume later this month, have provided nearly 200,000 pounds of food.
The grow kit distribution, which is only open to City of South Fulton residents, starts at 11 a.m. at Welcome All Park and will be managed on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are asked to register for an appointment at ow.ly/BNBL50AFmEk to pick up their kits.
For more information, contact Payne at chapin.payne@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.