Several properties in the City of South Fulton will receive a new lease on life as city officials move forward with plans to destroy abandoned and dilapidated homes on those tracts in coming weeks.
Backed by a $200,000 budget, the city’s Fight Against Blight program is a part of an ongoing work managed by the city’s Community Development and Regulatory Affairs Department. City officials seek to improve the aesthetics in certain neighborhoods and fulfill the city’s commitment to improving quality of life for residents.
“This program strongly focuses on tackling the problem of blighted abandoned structures that degrade our neighborhoods, harbor vagrancy and crime and pose safety concerns for our residents,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “Residents have spoken and we have heard them. These demolitions and others planned for this year will accomplish our goal to tear down dangerous eyesores.”
Seven properties are scheduled for demolition or abatement this year, with the first scheduled for March 16. Eagle Demolition and Environmental, a local contractor, will manage the process. Since the city’s inception, CDRA has worked toward demolition and abatement measures for 63 vacant, abandoned and blighted structures.
“We are excited to move forward with addressing blight in our city,” CDRA director Shayla Reed said. “The problems associated with these properties existed for more than a decade before the city was established. We are addressing them in less than four years of the city’s existence, which is a major accomplishment.”
Demolitions are costly undertakings and the involved legal process alone can take years to complete, according to Brian Morris, the city’s code enforcement administrator.
"We are excited to continue our efforts to get rid of dilapidated homes that plague some of our neighborhoods," Morris said. "Owners are responsible for maintaining their properties, so we always aim for voluntary compliance. When that option fails, we must utilize other tools, such as the Fight the Blight program, to ensure compliance."
Last year, city council members allocated special funding through a blighted property fund. Using proceeds from that fund, the city will demolish or take necessary enforcement actions for the following structures:
- 6515 Peppermill Lane, College Park, GA 30349
- 2591 Old Jonesboro Road, Fairburn, GA 30213
- 5630 Old Bill Cook Road, Atlanta, GA 30349
- 4365 Jailette Road SW, College Park, GA 30349
- 4885 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- 6926 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- 7072 Bells Way, Fairburn, GA 30213
