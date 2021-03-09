From unwanted furniture to used tires, the city of South Fulton will accept bulky and hazardous items for free disposal during the annual Spring Cleanup Day April 10.
The event, open only to South Fulton residents, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Merk Miles Transfer Station – 3325 Merk Road – and at Creel Park – 2775 Creel Road. Gates will close at 1:30 p.m.
“We are asking people help us tackle illegal dumping in our city,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “Often, people leave items like tires, mattresses, and other bulk trash along roadsides and in secluded areas, causing dangerous eyesores. We want to prevent these actions by encouraging people, ‘Don’t trash South Fulton.’”
The city will accept large items – such as furniture, appliances, televisions, computers, paints and a maximum of four tires – at both locations. In addition, it will offer free document shredding and disposal of yard waste and hazardous chemicals – including adhesives, aerosols, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals and fluorescent light bulbs – at the Merk Miles Transfer Station only.
No construction or demolition debris will be accepted at either location and commercial vehicles will not be admitted.
Curbside pickup is available to city of South Fulton residents who are at least 65 years of age or legally disabled. Residents are asked to call the city’s 24-hour call center at (470) 552-4311 or use the SeeClickFix app to register for this service no later than Monday, April 5.
A supporter of the spring and fall cleanup events, the South Fulton Beautification Project aims to engage and inform residents and others about the importance of maintaining a beautiful city free from litter and illegal dumping. The program will plan several events in April to spark citizen involvement and increase civic pride.
