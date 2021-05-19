Nearly one-third of paved city roads in the City of South Fulton will undergo makeovers in coming weeks as officials start a $16-million effort to make travel safer for citizens.
A significant number of resurfacing projects, which are being funded through TSPLOST funds, has started in area subdivisions this week. Residents will see public works crews in their neighborhoods milling and paving roads through the fall.
“Residents deserve streets that are safe and attractive,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “The days of potholes are numbered as we work to refresh our roads.”
The resurfacing initiative began May 17, and will continue on different days in Canaan Woods, Canaan Walk, Canaan Glen and Canaan Trace. Nearly 60 subdivisions in all will undergo resurfacing.
“Repairs will include the milling and resurfacing of nearly 170 miles of roadway,” public works director Antonio Valenzuela said. “The anticipated date of completion is the end of October.”
Residents can find a complete list of resurfacing projects and their start and completion dates on the city’s website at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.