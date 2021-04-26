A grant of up to $120,000 in federal grant funding will help South Fulton expand efforts to revitalize the Old National Highway corridor.
The City of South Fulton is one of 11 communities awarded the grant by the Atlanta Regional Commission. The Livable Centers Initiative grant will fund planning studies to design walkable communities that provide increased mobility options and improved access to jobs and services.
“We are excited to join the list of 2021 LCI grant recipients,” South Fulton city manager Tammi Saddler Jones said. “The funding will allow us to explore new transportation options.”
The city’s planning division will also use the grant to perform a targeted study that focuses on the redevelopment of the Old National area; which will include findings from an existing LCI grant study conducted in 2008, before the city’s incorporation began.
“The project is still in the preliminary stages,” director of Community Development and Regulatory Affairs Shayla Reed said. “We hope to use the grant to hire a consulting firm to assist us with gathering community input from residents about the type of development they would like to see in the area.”
Since 2000, the ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative program has invested more than $250 million in over 120 communities throughout the Atlanta region, helping to pay for planning studies and the construction of transportation projects like sidewalks and intersection improvements.
“The funding provided through this grant will help us to identify the investments we need to make to offer our residents access to a viable community through an enhanced economic development strategy,” Reed said.
The City of South Fulton joins a list of other municipalities and community improvement districts that will also receive the LCI Grant: Hampton, Grantville, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett Place CID, Sugarloaf CID, Upper Westside CID, and Midtown Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.