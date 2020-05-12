The city of South Fulton has launched the fundraising effort, Back the Bank, to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the City of South Fulton has worked tirelessly alongside various partners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has proved to be an invaluable resource when it comes to making sure nutritional needs are met.
So far, the organization has provided more than 70,000 pounds of food to residents with the city planned more distribution events in coming weeks. To show its appreciation, the city has launched Back the Bank, a fundraising campaign benefitting the food bank.
“The Atlanta Community Food Bank has there when we needed it most,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “The food bank has helped us provide nourishment to residents in this difficult and unprecedented time while nourishing our spirits with its generosity. That’s why we’ve created a way for us all to give back and Back the Bank.”
City officials designed a special, limited-edition T-shirt to mark the city’s recent third anniversary. Only 100 shirts will be printed. The first 100 people to send confirmation of a donation of $10 or more to the food bank will receive a shirt.
To enter, visit the campaign webpage http://engage.acfb.org/goto/BackTheBank and make a donation. Then, send a screenshot of the confirmation number, along with your shirt size and physical mailing address, to info@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
T-shirts will be mailed directly to the recipients. Participants must list their correct shirt size as no exchanges will be permitted. The contest ends May 15, but residents are encourage to donate to the Atlanta Community Food Bank after the contest ends.
