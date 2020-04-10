The City of South Fulton is partnering with the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce to create a special fund that will provide lunches each day for the city’s frontline employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, while supporting local restaurants that are feeling the financial pinch created by the virus outbreak.
The South Fulton United Fund will allow residents and businesses to contribute, with all proceeds used to provide meals for some 250 employees in the city’s police, fire, parks and recreation, public works and permitting departments. The project is a partnership between Destination South Fulton, the city’s economic development arm, and the chamber.
“We are excited to introduce yet another way to support our essential staff members as they continue to provide critical services to our 100,000 residents," City Manager Odie Donald II said. "South Fulton United also allows us to assist our small business community as it works through the financial impacts of COVID- 19. I am equally thankful for the regional support we have received from businesses, residents and our staff leaders to diversify how we deliver services in the face of this unprecedented pandemic.”
Chamber officials have created a page – www.southfultonchamber.com/southfultonunitedfund – on the organization’s website to collect donations. Anyone can sponsor meals at a cost of $7 each. Destination South Fulton will coordinate delivery of the daily lunches to select spots central to where city employees are working.
“The South Fulton Chamber of Commerce is very honored to be a partner with the City of South Fulton for the South Fulton United Fund,” Chamber President and CEO Dyan Matthews said. “The fund will provide the mechanism of delivering meals to our frontline workers. There is nothing more important at this time than supporting frontline employees. The South Fulton Chamber is here to support in any way possible.”
All meals will be individually packaged to help prevent exposure to the virus.
“As the economic development organization for the City of South Fulton, we’re working daily to develop innovative ways to support our corporate citizens,” economic development director Christopher Pike said. “The South Fulton United Fund is just one of many programs we’re currently working on to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The program is planned to continue until Georgia Governor Brian Kemp lifts his current shelter-in-place order.
