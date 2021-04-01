City of South Fulton police officer Cpl. Solomon Muhammad is being suspended for three days without pay after an altercation with a passing motorist at an accident scene in January.
South Fulton Director of Communications and External Affairs Gary Leftwich said the two policies Muhammad violated were manner of conduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.
According to Leftwich, Muhammad and the motorist got into a "physical altercation" when the motorist began filming the accident scene. Muhammad asked the person to leave to the accident zone and return to his car, but the man person refused.
Officials say Muhammad has not been in a similar situation previously.
"He should have explained that the person had the right to video the incident, but not in the accident zone where it was not safe," Leftwich said. "If that had not worked, he could have calmly detained the person."
Muhammad also will have to attend de-escalation and sensitivity training, according to Police Chief Keith Meadows.
“We have reviewed the findings of the GBI’s investigation into this incident and feel this to be a fitting resolution to the case,” Meadows said. “There were violations of department policy, which warrant the actions we’ve taken today. However, there is no evidence included in the GBI report that suggests additional measures should be taken.”
Muhammad will return to patrol duty following his suspension. He has remained on administrative duty since the incident, which occurred Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.