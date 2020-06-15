The city of South Fulton Municipal Court is set to resume limited operation in a three-phase process to reopen court services, while ensuring the safety of residents and staff through proper social distancing protocols.
Court officials have unveiled a new series of processes that allow residents to pay fines online and manage many cases through virtual appointments. Court sessions will be streamlined with limited calendars to reduce the number of people present at court at any given time.
“As we have continued to serve the public under conditions related to COVID-19, our court has introduced innovative new ways to interact with our constituents,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “These will help shape operations as we reopen our court and move forward with a comprehensive experience that ensures everyone’s wellbeing.”
Under the current first phase, residents can contact court officials with questions or for information by e-mail at courtclerk@cityofsouthfultonga.gov or by phone at (470) 809-7400. Those who want to pay tickets can do so online at southfultonpay.com or by calling toll-free at (877) 575-7233. Cases can be contested through virtual hearings.
“For a limited time, the solicitor has reduced certain fines and charges,” Pro Tem Judge Michael Sheridan said. “To find out if you are eligible for a lower fine or reduced charge, visitor southfultonpay.com or call the solicitor’s toll-free number.”
To take advantage of the lower fines and/or charge, defendants must make payments online no less than 10 days prior to their court dates. If a fine or citation has not been lowered, the defendant may schedule an appointment to speak to the city’s public defender at by calling (470) 809-7400 or contacting the solicitor via phone or video conference. Those who need additional time to pay can request extensions at cosfsolicitor.com.
Following a statewide judicial emergency declaration by the state’s chief justice, the municipal court is conducting certain criminal and civil hearings virtually.
Court officials have extended the standard notification period for hearings for defendants and other witnesses and necessary parties to 45 days to allow them to make reasonable accommodations.
As court operations enter the second phase of reopening, limited court sessions will be held at the South Fulton Arts Center on Wednesdays and Fridays. No more than 30 citations will be scheduled per session.
Court officials plan to resume full operations with the next 60 days with social distancing protocols and other safety measures in place.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we return to full operation,” Court Administrator Phenix Gaston said. “We feel we have developed a more efficient and effective process goes to great lengths to protect everyone’s wellbeing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.