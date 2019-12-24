Individuals resolve to do certain things at any time during the year, but New Year's resolutions have been the ones that are not only remembered longer but see positive results.
Union City Mayor Vince Williams and Palmetto Mayor Clark Boddie said their priority for 2020 is to make their cities the best they can be.
Williams said he is not a proponent of making resolutions.
"I know people get on the bandwagon, pledging as their New Year's resolution to stop smoking, get more exercise and even not eat certain foods anymore," he said. "What I try to do is to come up with things I can do better that I might not have been able to do in the past.
“But my main goal for 2020, as it has been each year I have had the honor of being mayor, is to continue to work hard to make Union City the best city it can be and help bring people closer together."
Boddie said much the same but pledged to work well with others and educate new council members on the operation of city government.
"However, most of all, I pledge to continue to generate support among our citizens for the prosperity Palmetto is experiencing," he said.
As far as some things Williams said he recommends his residents do to make sure their New Year's resolutions remain on track is to write them down, refer to them often and make sure they have a workable plan to realize their goals.
To avoid any pitfalls that might negatively impact their resolution during the year, he said, make sure one's goals are realistic and one keeps to their plan to achieve those goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.