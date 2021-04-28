High school students in the City of South Fulton will be able to graduate in-person this year at Wolf Creek Amphitheater.
The City of South Fulton is in the process of acquiring Wolf Creek Amphitheater, but 2021 seniors will be able to walk across that stage this year. Officials are planning a graduation weekend in May for six high schools.
“We want to give students in our city an amazing graduation experience at a world-class facility," Tony Philips, director of parks, recreation and cultural affairs, said. “They have been through so much already with having to endure learning in a virtual or hybrid setting due to COVID-19.”
The graduation weekend will take place May 21 to 23. Seniors at Benjamin Banneker High School and Hapeville Charter Career Academy will graduate at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21.
On Saturday, May 22, seniors attending Tri-Cities and Creekside high schools will walk across the stage at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m..
Westlake High School students will graduate at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, with Langston Hughes High School seniors receiving diplomas at 6 p.m. that evening.
"I’m excited City of South Fulton is collaborating with the Fulton County Schools to celebrate this momentous occasion with students who live, play and learn in our community," District Three Councilmember Helen Willis said. "Students will no longer have to travel outside of their city. They will be able to graduate here at home."
High school principals toured the facility before making their final decisions to hold their graduations at the amphitheater.
“The amphitheater provides the unique opportunity for South Fulton high schools to have a graduation in a world-class facility equipped with high-definition video, audio and lighting, along with plenty of outdoor seating,” Phillips said. “The weekend also provides a good venue where we can social distance and keep everyone healthy.”
Wolf Creek Amphitheater can safely hold 1,800 people in a social-distanced setting. The facility is expected to reach capacity for each of the six high schools that will host their graduation ceremonies at the facility. All participants and attendees must wear masks to attend the graduation ceremonies.
“The young men and women that will walk across that stage at graduation are the same kids who walk through our city’s recreation centers,” Philips said. “We want to create an opportunity to make sure they and their families have the best possible experience right here at home in South Fulton.”
