City of South Fulton Fire Chief Freddie Broome was recognized by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Feb. 4, for being named Georgia’s Fire Chief of the Year.
Broome received the award last fall from the Georgia Fire Chiefs Association. He also was honored with a proclamation from the State of Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner for his leadership in the fire service.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by your colleagues for such a distinguished award,” Broome said. “I will continue to be a committed and strong leader as I work to ensure the residents of the City of South Fulton receive the best fire and rescue services possible.”
Kemp recognized Broome and other award-winning firefighters and officials from across the state during Firefighters Recognition Day at the Georgia State Capitol.
