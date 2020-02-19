Mayor William “Bill” Edwards, Economic Development Director Christopher Pike and Police Chief Keith Meadows held a press conference to discuss the opening of the city’s first Main Street office and CollabSouth Business Resource Center.
The press conference also focused on how economic development and public safety work together. The presser is one of many city events coordinated as part of National Entrepreneurship Week.
Edwards proclaimed the week of Feb. 15 to 22 as Entrepreneurship Week in the city of South Fulton.
“We’re excited about the impact our Main Street program will have on our city’s commercial districts,” Edwards said. “As we revitalize these areas and help our existing businesses, we will lend a hand to those dreaming of owning their own companies. Through this process, we will encourage a healthy balance of established firms and small businesses.”
The Main Street program is the city’s investment in the Old National and Red Oak District areas. The Old National Main Street office will house a welcome center and tourism manager. CollabSouth will provide office space and resources for entrepreneurs starting their own businesses. The city plans to open a second Main Street office in the Red Oak district in March.
“The Main Street program was created to revitalize downtown areas hurt by the opening of big box retailers,” Pike said. “It is an effort to invest in areas that have been underinvested. The center will provide a significant boost to the next generation of South Fulton business owners."
“Our goal is to help revitalize the areas and bring them back to what they used to be,” Pike said. “The Old National and Red Oak District areas are important commercial corridors for the city. This investment will help create the vibrance the citizens want in the city.”
Meadows said his department will work with developers in the early stages of projects to build in security at the ground level.
“One of the certainties I’ve learned in my 34 years in law enforcement is that economic development and public safety go hand in hand,” Meadows said. “Those investing in businesses want to know their investments are safe.
“We look forward to sitting down with developers to ensure safety principles are included in the design,” he continued, adding that the use of license plate readers and drone cameras have proved to be valuable tools. “We want to use that technology to help create a more vibrant business community that is thriving every day.”
National Entrepreneurship Week commenced with a shop local day where residents supported businesses in the city. A groundbreaking will be held on Wednesday for both offices.
Other events scheduled for the week include the 18th Annual Metro Development Outlook Conference from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Georgia International Conference Center and a franchise seminar Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Fulton Tennis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.