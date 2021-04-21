The City of South Fulton is kicking off its Earth Day celebration early with a full list of events to get everyone excited about caring for their environment.
The South Fulton Beautification Project is looking for entries from young artists for the Mayor’s Restore Our Earth artwork and coloring contest.
South Fulton students in Kindergarten through sixth grade are asked to draw pictures depicting what Earth Day means to them. They can download coloring pages at https://bit.ly/3ejaW8d or draw their own artwork.
The city will accept entries until April 30. Early entries may appear on the city’s social media channels on Earth Day, April 22. The city will announce winners May 7. Parents can email entries with contact information – including name, number and e-mail address – to info@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
Readers can also watch The South Fulton Beautification Lunch and Learn Series on the City of South Fulton YouTube page. The mini-series will feature five episodes with various city leaders reading children’s books about recycling, creativity and using the imagination to change the world. A new segment airs each Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Although Earth Day is on a Thursday, the city will come together on Friday to host two events to give residents the opportunity to shred documents and donate gently used clothing items and children’s books at the DriveUp and Drop-Off Earth Day Service Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sandtown Recreation Center at 5320 Campbellton Road.
The donation drive is sponsored in partnership with District 1 Councilwoman Catherine F. Rowell; the South Fulton Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department and the National Kidney Foundation.
Mayor William “Bill” Edwards is asking volunteers to join him, the South Fulton Public Works Department and the Clean City Crew as they work to pick up trash in two locations, starting at Derrick Road and finishing up at Butner Road. Volunteers can register for the South Fulton Beautification Project Earth Day Cleanup on Eventbrite to join the effort.
The year-round campaign educates residents, business owners, faith-based groups, students, corporate partners, and other stakeholders on the benefits of a clean city. Beautifying South Fulton accomplishes several goals:
- Promoting an improved quality of life.
- Boosting economic development, which brings tax revenue and jobs.
- Enhancing tourism and increasing revenue.
- Encouraging individuals to reduce waste and end littering; and
- Improving the overall health of all who live or conduct business in the city.
The initiative includes proposed events for each month of the 2021 calendar year, complete with focused messaging, key partnerships, and sponsorships to drive community engagement and rekindle a sense of pride within individuals who live, work, and play in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.