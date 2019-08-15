It will be "Ladies Night” for the city of East Point’s final “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” concert series for 2019. National R&B recording artist Angie Stone will return to the “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” stage to perform her greatest hits. Stone was the first artist to headline this event in May of 2018. Also performing is SWV and Keke Wyatt. There will also be performances by two local artists, Daphne Hilton and Butta B Rocka. V-103’s Big Tigger and Q. Parker of 112 will serve as hosts for the evening. “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Downtown Commons, located at 2757 East Point Street. Admission is Free. There will be a variety of food trucks along with the East Point Farmers Market onsite. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs. No smoking, tents, outside food/beverage or pets allowed.
Attracting over 20,000 attendees last month, “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” is rapidly becoming the hottest summer concert series in metropolitan Atlanta. It is an economic development initiative of East Point City Councilmember Sharon Shropshire. “Wednesday Wind Down provides an opportunity to gain exposure to East Point’s thriving downtown with the goal of attracting new businesses, residents and visitors to the city,” said Shropshire. “It also serves as a platform for East Point residents to socialize with neighbors, relax and enjoy a free summer concert with great music and food.”
In July, Legendary Hip-Hop Group Goodie Mob received a proclamation and the first Keys to the city of East Point from Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham and City Council during their “Coming Home Celebration” at “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point”. The city of East Point proclaimed July 24, 2019, as “Goodie Mob Day” to recognize the group’s contribution to music and their community. Organized Noize founding members Rico Wade and Sleepy Brown were also in attendance as special guests. Other performers of the night included Cherrelle, Dana Dane, Kilo Ali and the popular local band Jukebox.
The city is encouraging concertgoers to use MARTA to get to the event across from the East Point MARTA Train Station (2848 East Main St). A parking map can be viewed on the City’s website at www.eastpointcity.org.
