The city of East Point has entered Phase 2 of a plan that will develop and prioritize urban agriculture.
East Point, the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), and Food Well Alliance (a nonprofit that supports community-driven agriculture and urban food systems) recently completed six months of community engagement that culminated in the selection of a Steering Committee comprised of three community-appointed delegates and seven city-appointed delegates. It is now the steering committee’s goal to work with ARC and Food Well Alliance on the planning phase of the project.
At their first meeting, the steering committee brainstormed an important question about the project; what are some initial thoughts on strategies that would enhance East Point's identity as a local food destination?
The committee came up with several ideas and voted to prioritize:
• Creating an Agriculture Department for the city of East Point
• Targeting key parcels of unused land
• Connecting to a network of external partnerships (e.g. UGA Extension Service)
• Engaging schools for farm-to-table and educational opportunities
“It was powerful to witness Phase 2 unfold with the first official steering committee meeting because it really brought to life our vision of urban growers having a voice at the table with policy makers,” said Food Well Alliance Executive Director Kim Karris. “Phase 1 was all about legwork and putting our ear to the ground - inviting residents, growers and community leaders to share their perspectives on how we should move forward. Now the steering committee gets to use all that valuable information as they work with ARC and the city to develop the plan.”
East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham attended every event during Phase 1 and said she believes a successful City Agriculture Plan in East Point has the potential to capture the attention of other cities. “We are, and will continue to be, a model city for fairness, justice, inclusion, and holistic equity which includes our health, and just really building community,” said Ingraham. “Not only for East Point, but across the country.”
The City Agriculture Plan is a program developed and led by Atlanta nonprofit Food Well Alliance to give metro Atlanta’s urban growers a place at the decision-making table with their local government leaders. In 2020, East Point will be guided by ARC’s planners to develop city-wide plans that prioritize urban agriculture. The end goal is more thriving farms and gardens providing greater access to locally grown food for city residents, ultimately resulting in healthier communities.
East Point’s City Agriculture Plan is comprised of three phases. Phase 1 (Community Engagement) ran from August to December 2019. Phase 2 (Planning) will run from January to June 2020. Phase 3 (Implementation) is set to begin in July 2020 after the plan is approved in June. Food Well Alliance will grant up to $75,000 to help implement it.
Funding for the City Agriculture Plan pilot has been made possible by The Zeist Foundation and Food Well Alliance founding benefactor, the James M. Cox Foundation.
Steering Committee meetings are open to the public and will take place the third Thursday of every month at ArtsXchange in the Dooley Studio in East Point from 6 to 9 p.m. on the following dates: January 23, February 20, March 20, April 16, May 21, and June 18.
For more information, visit www.foodwellalliance.org.
Amy Hudson contributed to this article.
